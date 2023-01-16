 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rock Island nets nifty victory over Kankakee 54-46

Rock Island posted a narrow 54-46 win over Kankakee in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Rock Island and Kankakee faced off on January 17, 2022 at Rock Island High School. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on January 7, Rock Island squared off with Eldridge North Scott in a basketball game. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

