ROCK ISLAND — For the Rock Island girls' basketball team, turning the page from the illustrious four-year career of Brea Beal means changes, but coach Henry Hall likes what he has going with his 2019-20 squad.
"We started with the mindset in the summer that we have more experience this year and everyone understands they just have to be better this season," Hall said. "We didn't have to talk about having lost Brea, we know and we have been preparing for that."
Part of that preparation is knowing that no one player will replace the points (24.8 per game) and rebounds (13.2) Beal gave the team last year but it also opens opportunities for others to take that next step and combine to replace those numbers as a team.
Three of those parts are juniors Brooklynn Larson and Jamya Winter and sophomore Imari McDuffy. Larson led the team last season with 48 made 3-pointers and the trio combined for 14.1 points. Hall expects that number will grow in a big way.
Larson made just 15 two-point shots and took just 16 free throws. The expectation is both of those numbers will take a big jump.
"I have to take a bigger role and I have to be better," Larson said. "I trained every day, worked hard and played a lot of AAU to get ready. I put on about 10 more pounds and got stronger. I will still shoot 3s, but I know I have to attack the basket and work on looking inside from the outside. I'm ready to step up this season."
Winter, the tallest Rock, shot more than her fair share of 3-pointers as well. She, too, wants to have a more well-rounded game, especially in the paint.
"I've worked a lot on my shot," Winter said. "I'm also working every day on my ball-handling and yes, I know, I have to rebound better. We all have to crash the boards and I have to use my height."
McDuffy played last season with a back injury that hampered her play. A prolific scorer, the injury hampered her offense last season. She is hoping surgery in the spring changes that.
"It was a great experience last year to be a part of it," McDuffy said. "but I was scared to drive to the basket because I didn't want to hit the floor and injure myself worse. I also had times when I couldn't even feel my right leg. Now, I feel great again and it's fun to do what I want to again.
"I'll be back to driving the ball to the basket and shooting freely. I'm also planning to be more vocal and a leader."
Hall likes what he saw in the summer and in the early practices from all three players. He is also excited to welcome back the team's No. 2 scorer, senior Hannah Simmer (9.8 points per game), and a wealth of talented players.
"Brook worked very hard this summer on her pull-up game and going to the basket," Hall said. "We also need her to get fouled and make free throws. Jamya has to be a versatile inside/outside player. We have hounded her about being tough. If she does that, it will open up her outside game a lot more.
"If people never saw Imari play in 7th grade, they will be shocked with what they see this year. She is older and wiser and she is a true point guard with scoring ability. To be a starter on an elite eight team as a freshman who was basically playing on one leg, that's pretty good.
"We will play faster, we will press the ball more and we will use a lot of players because we have a lot of players."