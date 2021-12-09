Rock Island gallops past Rock Island Alleman 54-40

No quarter was granted as Rock Island blunted Rock Island Alleman's plans 54-40 in Illinois girls basketball on December 9.
Rock Island made the first move by forging a 20-18 margin over Rock Island Alleman after the first quarter.
Rock Island kept a 25-23 intermission margin at Rock Island Alleman's expense.
Rock Island's position showed as it carried a 35-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on December 2 , Rock Island squared up on Moline in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.