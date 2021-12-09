 Skip to main content
Rock Island gallops past Rock Island Alleman 54-40
Rock Island gallops past Rock Island Alleman 54-40

No quarter was granted as Rock Island blunted Rock Island Alleman's plans 54-40 in Illinois girls basketball on December 9.

Rock Island made the first move by forging a 20-18 margin over Rock Island Alleman after the first quarter.

Rock Island kept a 25-23 intermission margin at Rock Island Alleman's expense.

Rock Island's position showed as it carried a 35-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

