Rock Island escapes close call with Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 42-41
Mighty close, mighty fine, Rock Island wore a victory shine after clipping Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 42-41 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 8.

Recently on December 29 , Rock Island squared up on Normal in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The start wasn't the problem for the Spartans, who began with a 14-12 edge over the Rocks through the end of the first quarter.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley came from behind to grab the advantage 22-20 at half over Rock Island.

Rock Island broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 36-31 lead over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley rallied in the fourth quarter, but Rock Island skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

