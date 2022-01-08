Rock Island escapes close call with Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 42-41

Mighty close, mighty fine, Rock Island wore a victory shine after clipping Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 42-41 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 8.
The start wasn't the problem for the Spartans, who began with a 14-12 edge over the Rocks through the end of the first quarter.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley came from behind to grab the advantage 22-20 at half over Rock Island.
Rock Island broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 36-31 lead over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley rallied in the fourth quarter, but Rock Island skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
