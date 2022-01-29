 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rock Island earns solid win over Geneseo 52-41
0 Comments

Rock Island earns solid win over Geneseo 52-41

  • 0

Stretched out and finally snapped, Rock Island put just enough pressure on Geneseo to earn a 52-41 victory on January 29 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

In recent action on January 22, Rock Island faced off against Lisle Benet and Geneseo took on Galesburg on January 20 at Galesburg High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Tough to find an edge early, the Rocks and the Maple Leafs fashioned a 11-11 stalemate through the first quarter.

Rock Island's shooting moved to a 26-22 lead over Geneseo at the half.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Rocks and the Maple Leafs locked in a 33-33 stalemate.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The Bears, Broncos, and Giants hire new head coaches

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News