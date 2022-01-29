Rock Island earns solid win over Geneseo 52-41

Stretched out and finally snapped, Rock Island put just enough pressure on Geneseo to earn a 52-41 victory on January 29 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
In recent action on January 22, Rock Island faced off against Lisle Benet and Geneseo took on Galesburg on January 20 at Galesburg High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Tough to find an edge early, the Rocks and the Maple Leafs fashioned a 11-11 stalemate through the first quarter.
Rock Island's shooting moved to a 26-22 lead over Geneseo at the half.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Rocks and the Maple Leafs locked in a 33-33 stalemate.
