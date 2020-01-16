Rock Island defense shuts down Moline to win

MOLINE — For eight minutes, Rock Island coach Henry Hall wondered if his team would ever stop Moline's Caroline Hazen from dribbling down the middle of the defense.
The Maroons scored at ease in the opening quarter to lead 19-16, then the Rocks put down the defensive hammer on Hazen and the Maroons found few openings as the Rocks took control en route to a 67-51 Western Big 6 Conference victory at Wharton Field House on Thursday.
"We just didn't defend at all in that first quarter," Rock Island coach Henry Hall said. "We finally figured it out and started to lock them down. Moline has so many weapons, we can't stop all of them, but we had to slow (Hazen) down and not let her get free in the middle to create openings."
When the Rocks (18-6, 6-2 WB6) grabbed a lead in the final three minutes of the second quarter, they would never let it go by smothering the Maroons (16-6, 6-2) on defense and scoring on precision passes from everyone to slice up Moline's defense. That allowed the Rocks to avenge a Big 6-opening loss to their rivals.
"Everyone feeds off the energy of our passing," RI junior Brooklynn Larson said. "We have a lot of good passers and we are realizing the last few weeks that a good pass will always get us an easy shot."
The Rocks finished with 17 assists on their 27 made baskets, with all five starters dishing out at least two assists.
"We had so many girls who really played well," Hall said. "Brooklynn has grown up recently, realizing she doesn't have to just score. She can be a really effective defender. Emily (Allison) had a great game, Jamiyah (Winter) had nine quick points at the end of the second quarter and Imari (McDuffy) hit three big 3s to get us going early."
McDuffy finished with 14 points, four assists and four steals; Larson tallied 11 points, three assists, three steals and two blocked shots; and senior Hannah Simmer put away the game with a huge fourth quarter and finished with 18 points and nine rebounds.
"I know that if I'm not making my shots, I can do other things with defense, rebounding and passing," Larson said.
Added Moline coach Tracy Sant Amour, "They do have more offensive options than they had earlier in the season. That makes them tougher to defend."
The Rocks held a six-point lead for several minutes in the third quarter and neither team could make a move. That's where Sant Amour thought it got away from her team.
"I was sitting there watching Rocky miss some layups and some free throws and we didn't take advantage," she said. "That's where I knew we were in trouble. I thought we just never looked focused and composed. We forced some shots and we didn't get the ball into C.C. (Cierra McNamee) enough."
McNamee led the Maroons with 15 points and eight rebounds. Kelsi Curtis and Bralee Trice added 11 points and five rebounds each.