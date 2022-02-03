Rock Island casts spell on Galesburg 50-42

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Rock Island wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 50-42 over Galesburg at Rock Island High on February 3 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The Rocks opened with a 15-11 advantage over the Silver Streaks through the first quarter.
Rock Island's offense moved to a 29-25 lead over Galesburg at halftime.
The Rocks' edge showed as they carried a 40-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 29, Rock Island faced off against Geneseo and Galesburg took on East Moline United Township on January 29 at Galesburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.