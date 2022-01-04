 Skip to main content
Rock Island Alleman takes down Aledo Mercer County 52-30
Rock Island Alleman dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 52-30 victory over Aledo Mercer County in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 4.

In recent action on December 27, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Stillman Valley and Aledo Mercer County took on Morrison on December 30 at Aledo Mercer County High School. For a full recap, click here.

