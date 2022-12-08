Rock Island Alleman pockets slim win over Rock Island 60-54

Rock Island Alleman could finally catch its breath after a close call against Rock Island in a 60-54 victory in Illinois girls basketball on December 8.
The last time Rock Island and Rock Island Alleman played in a 44-38 game on January 27, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 3, Rock Island Alleman squared off with Moline in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.