Rock Island Alleman engulfs Annawan in point barrage 58-37

Rock Island Alleman offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Annawan during this 58-37 victory on December 17 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The last time Annawan and Rock Island Alleman played in a 46-45 game on December 18, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 10, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Geneseo and Annawan took on Seneca on December 10 at Seneca High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
