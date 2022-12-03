Rock Island Alleman designs winning blueprint against Moline 59-47

Moline was solid, but not good enough, on Saturday, as Rock Island Alleman prevailed 59-47 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Moline and Rock Island Alleman squared off with January 29, 2022 at Moline High School last season. For more, click here.
