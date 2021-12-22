 Skip to main content
Rock Island Alleman denies Ottawa Marquette's challenge 48-34
Rock Island Alleman denies Ottawa Marquette's challenge 48-34

No quarter was granted as Rock Island Alleman blunted Ottawa Marquette's plans 48-34 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Ottawa Marquette, who began with a 25-21 edge over Rock Island Alleman through the end of the first quarter.

The Pioneers broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 32-25 lead over the Crusaders.

