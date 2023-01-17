 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rock Island Alleman delivers smashing punch to stump Taylor Ridge Rockridge 52-30

  • 0

Rock Island Alleman delivered all the smoke to disorient Taylor Ridge Rockridge and flew away with a 52-30 win during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Rock Island Alleman faced off on January 18, 2022 at Rock Island Alleman High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 12, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Erie-Prophetstown and Rock Island Alleman took on Orion on January 11 at Rock Island Alleman High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep girls basketball: Pioneers roll past Riverdale

Prep girls basketball: Pioneers roll past Riverdale

The Alleman girls' basketball team continued to build momentum for the upcoming IHSA Class 2A postseason, topping Riverdale 51-26 Monday night at Don Morris Gymnasium for its fourth straight win against area 2A competition.

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James reaches 38,000 career points

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News