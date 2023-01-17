Rock Island Alleman delivers smashing punch to stump Taylor Ridge Rockridge 52-30

Rock Island Alleman delivered all the smoke to disorient Taylor Ridge Rockridge and flew away with a 52-30 win during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Rock Island Alleman faced off on January 18, 2022 at Rock Island Alleman High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 12, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Erie-Prophetstown and Rock Island Alleman took on Orion on January 11 at Rock Island Alleman High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.