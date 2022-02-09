Rock Island Alleman collects victory over East Moline United Township 48-36

Rock Island Alleman tipped and eventually toppled East Moline United Township 48-36 in Illinois girls basketball action on February 9.

The start wasn't the problem for East Moline United Township, who began with a 12-10 edge over Rock Island Alleman through the end of the first quarter.

Rock Island Alleman registered an 18-17 advantage at intermission over East Moline United Township.

The third quarter gave the Pioneers a 30-23 lead over the Panthers.

