Rock Island Alleman collects victory over East Moline United Township 48-36

Rock Island Alleman tipped and eventually toppled East Moline United Township 48-36 in Illinois girls basketball action on February 9.
The start wasn't the problem for East Moline United Township, who began with a 12-10 edge over Rock Island Alleman through the end of the first quarter.
Rock Island Alleman registered an 18-17 advantage at intermission over East Moline United Township.
The third quarter gave the Pioneers a 30-23 lead over the Panthers.
In recent action on February 3, East Moline United Township faced off against Quincy and Rock Island Alleman took on Galesburg on February 5 at Rock Island Alleman High School. For more, click here.
