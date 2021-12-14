Rock Island Alleman collects skin-tight win against Sherrard 42-35

Rock Island Alleman poked just enough holes in Sherrard's defense to garner a taut 42-35 victory during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 9, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Rock Island and Sherrard took on Orion on December 6 at Orion High School. For a full recap, click here.
Rock Island Alleman opened with a 38-33 advantage over Sherrard through the first quarter.
Rock Island Alleman put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing Sherrard 4-2 in the last stanza.
