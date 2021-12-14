 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rock Island Alleman collects skin-tight win against Sherrard 42-35
0 Comments

Rock Island Alleman collects skin-tight win against Sherrard 42-35

  • 0

Rock Island Alleman poked just enough holes in Sherrard's defense to garner a taut 42-35 victory during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on December 9, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Rock Island and Sherrard took on Orion on December 6 at Orion High School. For a full recap, click here.

Rock Island Alleman opened with a 38-33 advantage over Sherrard through the first quarter.

Rock Island Alleman put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing Sherrard 4-2 in the last stanza.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Depleted Bears secondary looking for bodies

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Moline girls rout short-handed Sterling
Basketball

Moline girls rout short-handed Sterling

  • Updated

Coming into Saturday afternoon’s Western Big 6 game at Wharton Field House, Moline coach Adrian Ritchie was aware that the Sterling girls’ basketball program was a bit down this season, and in warmups the Golden Warriors coach Taylor Jackson informed Ritchie that she was missing key players because of COVID-19 exposure.

Fourth quarter seals Rocky’s girls basketball win over Alleman
Basketball

Fourth quarter seals Rocky’s girls basketball win over Alleman

  • Updated

Rock Island’s trio of junior Kayla Rice and seniors Emily Allison and Imari McDuffy were too much for the Alleman Pioneers on Thursday night at the Rock Island Fieldhouse as the Rocks pulled away in the second half to for a 54-40 victory to win intra-city bragging rights in Western Big Conference 6 girls basketball.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News