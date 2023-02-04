Rock Island Alleman posted a narrow 45-42 win over Galesburg during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Rock Island Alleman jumped in front of Galesburg 13-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Pioneers fought to a 30-24 halftime margin at the Silver Streaks' expense.

Rock Island Alleman darted to a 38-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Silver Streaks fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Pioneers would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

Last season, Galesburg and Rock Island Alleman squared off with February 5, 2022 at Rock Island Alleman High School last season.

