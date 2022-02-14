 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rock Falls posts win at Rock Island Alleman's expense 47-32

Rock Falls collected a 47-32 victory over Rock Island Alleman in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 14.

The Rockets moved in front of the Pioneers 9-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Rockets' shooting moved to a 19-10 lead over the Pioneers at the intermission.

Rock Falls' leverage showed as it carried a 28-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

