Rochester exhales after close call with Rock Island 47-38

Rochester derailed Rock Island's hopes after a 47-38 verdict during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

The first quarter gave Rochester a 16-10 lead over Rock Island.

The Rocks bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 19-16.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Rock Island got within 30-28.

The Rockets hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 17-10 advantage in the frame.

