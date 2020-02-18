Riverdale rolls into sectional championship game

MENDOTA — Going up against a nine-win Woodstock Marian squad in Tuesday's Class 2A Mendota Sectional semifinals, the Riverdale girls basketball squad stuck hard and fast to the old adage about not judging a book by its cover.
Knowing full well how battle-tested the Hurricanes were by competing in the East Suburban Catholic League, the Rams came out with a high level of intensity on defense and never eased off the gas pedal until the final buzzer sounded on a 45-25 Riverdale victory.
"Nobody gets this far if they're not any good," said Riverdale coach Jay Hatch. "The record doesn't mean anything; they have good athletes and play quality competition. We had to come out and do some good things, and we did, especially on defense. The second half, we figured out how to score."
Up 18-8 at halftime after a Lauren Lodico bucket with 5.9 seconds left in the second quarter blunted a 6-0 spurt that got Marian (9-22) back within single figures, the Rams built upon that late basket by scoring the first six points of the third quarter to open up a 16-point advantage, eventually taking a 28-15 lead into the final period.
"We were looking beyond their record," said Riverdale senior forward Sidney Garrett, who posted a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds to go with five steals. "We didn't care about it. We wanted to come in here and dominate. Everyone's here for a reason, so it was like the beginning of the season all over."
With Tuesday's win, Riverdale (26-3) now has the second-highest single-season victory total in program history, and also stands on the brink of achieving a program first.
Should they beat Winnebago (22-10) in Thursday's 7 p.m. championship game, the Rams would earn their first sectional title. The Indians advanced with a 51-34 win over Johnsburg in Tuesday's opening matchup.
"That would be so awesome," said Riverdale junior Shae Hanrahan. "We've been working hard to be where we are now, and we're going to keep working hard. We're not ready to be done yet."
Jump-started by a 3-pointer from junior point guard Molly Sharp, the Rams took a 5-2 lead after one, then continued to tighten the clamps defensively in the second quarter as they reeled off 11 straight points to open up a 16-2 lead.
However, the Hurricanes showed the grit that earned them their first regional title in seven years as buckets by the trio of Janelle Allen (12 points, five rebounds), Jenna Golembiewski and Nicole Santopadre made it a 16-8 game going into the final minute of the first half.
"We knew we couldn't overlook them," said Sharp, who finished with a team-high 12 points plus three steals. "They play in a tough conference. We knew we needed a good start, and we did that. Offensively, we couldn't rush anything. We just had to be patient, and the shots would start to fall."
With Hanrahan adding seven points and six rebounds, plus six points from Lodico, six boards from Hope Jackson and five rebounds and three steals from Brooke Smeltzly, the Rams now stand one win away from making history.
"We definitely have to be prepared (for Winnebago)," said Garrett. "We just have to come out and be us, and not change our game."