Riverdale rolls into sectional championship game

MENDOTA — Going up against a nine-win Woodstock Marian squad in Tuesday's Class 2A Mendota Sectional semifinals, the Riverdale girls basketball squad stuck hard and fast to the old adage about not judging a book by its cover.

Knowing full well how battle-tested the Hurricanes were by competing in the East Suburban Catholic League, the Rams came out with a high level of intensity on defense and never eased off the gas pedal until the final buzzer sounded on a 45-25 Riverdale victory.

"Nobody gets this far if they're not any good," said Riverdale coach Jay Hatch. "The record doesn't mean anything; they have good athletes and play quality competition. We had to come out and do some good things, and we did, especially on defense. The second half, we figured out how to score."

Up 18-8 at halftime after a Lauren Lodico bucket with 5.9 seconds left in the second quarter blunted a 6-0 spurt that got Marian (9-22) back within single figures, the Rams built upon that late basket by scoring the first six points of the third quarter to open up a 16-point advantage, eventually taking a 28-15 lead into the final period.