Riverdale program has elevated objectives

PORT BYRON — Before Jay Hatch took over the direction of the Riverdale girls basketball team, the program had begun climbing its way back to the heights it had reached during the Mick Kopriva coaching era.
When Hatch, a 2014 inductee into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame and a 2017 inductee into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame, replaced Chris Mitchell as the Rams' head coach prior to the 2018-19 campaign, he inherited a squad that was coming off a 16-13 finish the season before. That was Riverdale's first winning season since 2014.
"I didn't know all of the ins and outs, but I knew there was talent there, and that I was looking forward to working with them," he said. "We weren't thinking in terms of regional or sectional titles, we were trying to help these kids get to where their potential would allow them to be. Most of the time, if you achieve your potential, good things will happen."
After a 20-7 finish last winter in Hatch's first year at the helm, including a first-place finish in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division, the Rams showcased their potential even more this season.
Not only did Riverdale repeat as TRAC West champions, it brought home its first piece of postseason hardware in seven years by beating Class 2A regional host Stillman Valley 45-35 last Friday. That win has the Rams (25-3) heading east to the Mendota Sectional for tonight's 7:30 semifinal matchup with Woodstock Marian.
You have free articles remaining.
"What was really important," said Hatch, "is what we did to help the kids improve and get to where we want them to be."
The return to the starting lineup of senior forward Sidney Garrett has been key for Riverdale. After sitting out all of last year with a knee injury, Garrett has made her impact felt with averages of 12.6 points and 8.7 rebounds per game to anchor a rock-solid starting five.
"Last year, some of these kids were in spots they otherwise may not have been in, but that was the hand we were dealt, and we had to play it," Hatch stated. "Having Sidney back, that's a good card to have in the deck."
After last year ended with the disappointment of a 42-29 loss to Hatch's former team, the Alleman Pioneers, in the 2A Mercer County Regional championship game, the focus was not on looking back, but looking ahead and building on last year's successes.
"We didn't talk about last year at all, but if you're any kind of competitor, you want to always do your best," said Hatch. "If you don't reach your goals, that's going to fuel you. We've got a lot of competitors on this team, but it just so happened that on that particular night last year, we were not good enough.
"We used our off-season and the regular season to improve, and to get to where we were good enough. Now, we get a chance (tonight) to see if we're still good enough."