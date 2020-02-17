Riverdale program has elevated objectives

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"What was really important," said Hatch, "is what we did to help the kids improve and get to where we want them to be."

The return to the starting lineup of senior forward Sidney Garrett has been key for Riverdale. After sitting out all of last year with a knee injury, Garrett has made her impact felt with averages of 12.6 points and 8.7 rebounds per game to anchor a rock-solid starting five.

"Last year, some of these kids were in spots they otherwise may not have been in, but that was the hand we were dealt, and we had to play it," Hatch stated. "Having Sidney back, that's a good card to have in the deck."

After last year ended with the disappointment of a 42-29 loss to Hatch's former team, the Alleman Pioneers, in the 2A Mercer County Regional championship game, the focus was not on looking back, but looking ahead and building on last year's successes.

"We didn't talk about last year at all, but if you're any kind of competitor, you want to always do your best," said Hatch. "If you don't reach your goals, that's going to fuel you. We've got a lot of competitors on this team, but it just so happened that on that particular night last year, we were not good enough.

"We used our off-season and the regular season to improve, and to get to where we were good enough. Now, we get a chance (tonight) to see if we're still good enough."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0