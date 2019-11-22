ROCK ISLAND — At this point in the season, the Alleman and Riverdale girls' basketball teams were not overly worried about the outcome of Friday's opening game at the Alleman Thanksgiving Tournament.
What each team was looking for was getting the first game under their belt and learning what they need to work on. As it was, the Rams beat the Pioneers 40-26.
"Absolutely, this was very much like any other first game of the season," said Riverdale coach Jay Hatch, who previously coached at Alleman. "I liked that we played hard and our defense got us some points. It felt like we left a lot of points out there, but I'm sure Alleman would say the same thing."
Added Alleman coach Megan Delp, "I know my girls are upset, and they should be, but we are really young and we have a high ceiling. This was a great measuring stick. We will come back (this) morning, look at the tape and see what we need to work on."
The Pioneers got off to a slow start, failing to score until the second minute of the second quarter when they trailed 9-0. The Pioneers found themselves down by as many as 14, but never quit, despite starting sophomores Avrie Schmidt and Averi Rangle and playing a freshman.
That made Delp smile more than anything.
"I'm so excited about our two sophomores," she said. "They have worked in the summer and they are really confident. They are going to only get better as they go. Our kids didn't quit and I love that."
Hatch used everyone on his roster in the opening half and they kept the Pioneers at bay through the first three quarters.
"What I liked the most is we got contributions from everyone who played," Hatch said. "We had Sidney (Garrett) in foul trouble, Katelyn Oleson was moved into a new position (Thursday) and we did really well."
Garrett had a big second half, finishing with nine points, seven rebounds and four steals — most of that in the second half. That was a good sign as she returned to the court after injuring her knee last season.
"It was so hard sitting out last year and I was a little nervous (Friday)," Garrett said. "I've only had a few weeks of practice with coach Hatch, so I am still learning everything he wants to do. My shooting (4 for 14) will get better."
The Pioneers came to life in the fourth quarter, cutting the lead to 27-21 before Riverdale went on an 11-2 run and broke open the game.
"We didn't value the ball (35 turnovers) and we will work on that," Delp said. "We had a couple good looks down six and they didn't go in, but we didn't quit. That comeback shows the chemistry, attitude and grit this team has."
Schmidt led the Pioneers with eight points and Sam Coleman had nine rebounds.