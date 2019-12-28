Riverdale girls run by UT for third place in Dixon

Riverdale’s toughness inside, led by Garrett, embodied that effort. Shae Hanrahan also had 10 rebounds with five points for the Rams. Outside, guard Lauren Lodico scored 10 of her 12 points in the second half.

Garrett’s big frame also came when UT’s primary post player, Jade Hunter, sat the whole second quarter after two early fouls. Hunter was limited to one point in the first half and fouled out in the final quarter with nine points.

The Rams extended their lead with a 13-7 third quarter, finishing 21 of 55 from the field and 12 of 21 at the line. UT was 14 of 51 from the field and 8 of 16 at the line.

UT coach Carie Walker’s team struggled to keep up with Bell dealing with foul trouble early on and Hunter sitting in the second.

“She’s such a factor offensively and defensively for us on boards,” Walker said of the 5-foot-10 Hunter. “It hurts when she’s out of the game.”

UT point guard Davianna Morgan left the game in the second half with an injury, though Walker said it didn’t appear to be too serious.

Despite the loss, a 2-2 tournament was a solid step for UT after a win over Alleman Dec. 19.