Riverdale girls run by UT for third place in Dixon

DIXON — Playing in the third-place game at the Dixon-KSB Holiday Classic, the Riverdale girls basketball team would not be denied a win for the second day in a row.
Senior Sidney Garrett led the Rams with a game-high 23 points and 14 rebounds as Riverdale defeated United Township 59-38 on Saturday night at Dixon High School.
UT’s Jasmine Bell scored 15 of her team’s 16 first-quarter points as the game was tied after one frame. Bell finished with 22 points and 10 boards, but the Panthers (4-12) struggled to find scoring elsewhere.
Garrett said she and Riverdale (11-2) were determined after Friday’s comeback bid fell short against Dixon. The tournament hosts fell 57-44 to Carmel Catholic in the title game.
“We just wanted to come out and dominate and make sure we worked together as a team,” said Garrett, who scored eight points in Riverdale’s 11-4 second quarter run. “An early start was super important for us.”
Riverdale coach Jay Hatch was proud of his team’s effort after playing its fourth game in a few days. The team’s win was Hatch’s 501st as a coach.
“The whole group did good things when they got in; that’s what I’m most proud about,” Hatch said. “We played hard. Sometimes we don’t make the best play ever, but it’s not from lack of effort.”
Riverdale’s toughness inside, led by Garrett, embodied that effort. Shae Hanrahan also had 10 rebounds with five points for the Rams. Outside, guard Lauren Lodico scored 10 of her 12 points in the second half.
Garrett’s big frame also came when UT’s primary post player, Jade Hunter, sat the whole second quarter after two early fouls. Hunter was limited to one point in the first half and fouled out in the final quarter with nine points.
The Rams extended their lead with a 13-7 third quarter, finishing 21 of 55 from the field and 12 of 21 at the line. UT was 14 of 51 from the field and 8 of 16 at the line.
UT coach Carie Walker’s team struggled to keep up with Bell dealing with foul trouble early on and Hunter sitting in the second.
“She’s such a factor offensively and defensively for us on boards,” Walker said of the 5-foot-10 Hunter. “It hurts when she’s out of the game.”
UT point guard Davianna Morgan left the game in the second half with an injury, though Walker said it didn’t appear to be too serious.
Despite the loss, a 2-2 tournament was a solid step for UT after a win over Alleman Dec. 19.
“We felt we played solid, consistent basketball,” Walker said. “If we can continue to do that, we’re confident still going into the second half of the season. Our level of play is stronger than what we were doing early on. We just don’t have the depth when we get into foul trouble.”
Hatch said the third place game can be a challenge after losing in a tournament’s semifinals, but his team showed up wanting to win its second game over UT this season. The Rams beat the Panthers 47-28 at the Alleman Thanksgiving tournament.
“We were businesslike and we went after it like any other game,” Hatch said, “and that really helped.”
Garrett said the closeness of her two-loss Rams this year has contributed to their success.
“We’ve been together since kindergarten,” Garrett said, “so we’re really close together.”