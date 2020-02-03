Riverdale girls run away with another TRAC West title

The Tigers hung tough in the second period, getting to within six on two occasions, the last at 15-9 on an Olivia Meskan bucket. Again, Riverdale used its defense to fuel a closing 5-0 run, capped by a Sharp steal and bucket in the closing seconds.

"We knew Sherrard would come out firing on their home court; the crowd was going to be loud, and they were going to run and run," said Riverdale junior forward Shae Hanrahan, who snared a game-high nine rebounds and added six points. "But we knew what we had to do, and I think we handled it well."

Riverdale continued to keep the pressure on the Tigers after halftime, with Sharp hitting a 3-ball to open the third quarter and the Rams holding the hosts to just one bucket as they opened a 25-11 lead going into the final period.

"All credit goes to their team and to coach Hatch," Sherrard coach Doug Swanson said. "They're a good defensive team that really gets after it. If you hang your hat on defense, it's going to win you titles. We just have to figure some things out on offense and start knocking our shots down."

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0