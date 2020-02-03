Riverdale girls run away with another TRAC West title

SHERRARD — Defense and rebounding have been the foundation for another successful Riverdale girls' basketball season.
Monday night at Harry Hunt Gymnasium, those facets were key once again for the Rams as they handled Sherrard 32-17 to repeat as outright champions in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division.
"Sherrard is a good team that's going to go a long ways in the postseason," Riverdale coach Jay Hatch said. "We're pleased to come here and get this win on the road."
In addition to outrebounding the Tigers 30-20, the Rams (22-3) held the hosts to just 19 percent shooting (6-for-32) from the floor as they put the wraps on a 10-0 conference title run.
"We knew tonight was going to be tough, that we could not take it easy, and that we had to play good defense," said Riverdale junior guard Molly Sharp, who finished with eight points and four steals. "That's what makes this team great."
After Sherrard (14-13, 8-2) struck early on a long-range 3-pointer by Taylor Barber, Riverdale clamped down and only allowed one more point for the remainder of the first quarter. Meanwhile, the Rams reeled off 12 straight en route to a 13-4 lead after one as senior forward Sidney Garrett scored eight of her 10 points.
The Tigers hung tough in the second period, getting to within six on two occasions, the last at 15-9 on an Olivia Meskan bucket. Again, Riverdale used its defense to fuel a closing 5-0 run, capped by a Sharp steal and bucket in the closing seconds.
"We knew Sherrard would come out firing on their home court; the crowd was going to be loud, and they were going to run and run," said Riverdale junior forward Shae Hanrahan, who snared a game-high nine rebounds and added six points. "But we knew what we had to do, and I think we handled it well."
Riverdale continued to keep the pressure on the Tigers after halftime, with Sharp hitting a 3-ball to open the third quarter and the Rams holding the hosts to just one bucket as they opened a 25-11 lead going into the final period.
"All credit goes to their team and to coach Hatch," Sherrard coach Doug Swanson said. "They're a good defensive team that really gets after it. If you hang your hat on defense, it's going to win you titles. We just have to figure some things out on offense and start knocking our shots down."