Riverdale girls finish at Stillman Valley to win first regional title since 2013

“Especially in those moments when we were cutting into their lead and had some momentum … none of them fell,” Mellon said. “And in the first half, it was rough, some of the real easy shots in the paint that we missed.”

Kayla Boyd (12 points) was the only Cardinal in double figures.

Riverdale was 18 of 53 from the field and 4 of 14 from deep.

Hatch said it was a blessing in disguise when Garrett sat the second quarter, making her fresh for the second half. Hatch said she sat for “maybe 10 seconds” in the second half.

A regional title was the reward for Garrett and her teammates.

“It’s definitely a special experience since I’m a senior,” Garrett said. “Being hurt last year, I just wanted to come out and do my best and not have this be my last game.”

Shae Hanrahan also dealt with foul trouble, but the Rams weathered the stormt. Senior Hope Jackson had two points and four rebounds.

“It takes a team to win something like this, and I feel like our team is pretty solid,” Hatch said. “We didn’t really talk about last year at all, because that’s ancient history. Different team, different players … we’re still hoping to keep going and keep improving and earn more days to be together.”

