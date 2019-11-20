PORT BYRON — In high school basketball, much can be expected from a team loaded with experience and talent. When you add a Hall of Fame coach to the formula, it can make for a special season.
In his second year at the helm of the Riverdale girls’ basketball program, veteran coach Jay Hatch plans to give significant playing time to as many as 11 players, including four returning starters who earned all-conference recognition last season.
“We have a great deal of returning experience and depth, and I’m most pleased with the focus of our players as we head into the season,” Hatch said. “Our senior leaders have literally and figuratively taken the ball and communicated to the younger players the need to be prepared for every practice and every game for what is a long season, both mentally and physically.”
The Rams return a dynamic group from last year’s 20-7 team that won the TRAC West and lost a closely-contested battle with Alleman for the regional title.
Senior guard Brooke Smeltzly, junior guards Molly Sharp and Lauren Lodico and junior forward/center Shae Hanrahan capped off the 2018-2019 season with all-conference honors.
Additionally, junior guard Katelyn Oleson was a major contributor during an injury-shortened campaign last season, and senior forward/center Sidney Garrett — who missed all of last year with an injury — is expected to return to the form that made her a high-impact starter as a sophomore.
“Not only do we have six players returning for this season who have started and performed very well in tough games," Hatch said, "but Hope Jackson gave us some excellent minutes on the floor last season and has shown very solid improvement."
Hatch is also excited about newcomer Addison Brock along with Sydney Hass, Nathalie Zabramda and sophomore Ella Garrett.
“Our conference will be very tough, as usual, and it’s important that we are prepared to show aggressiveness, both offensively and defensively, and run the floor,” Hatch said.
The Rams adapted well to Hatch’s style in his first season. They are ready to achieve even more in 2019-20.
“There is an important progression to the season, and our goal is to improve each week, both in game situations and in our ability to practice well and play as a team, culminating in us playing our best basketball at the end of the season and into post-season competition,” Hatch said.