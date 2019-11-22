WOODHULL — With three of its five starters back, the Ridgewood girls' basketball squad is aiming high in 2019-20.
"Even with the people we lost, I think we'll definitely be a team able to take a jump up this year," said one of those three returners, junior forward Brecken Adamson. "We have the people ready to fill their roles, so I think we'll surprise some people with the talent we have. I think we're definitely able to at least pick up where we left off last year."
Adamson led the Spartans (11-14) with 11 points per game and added five rebounds per outing last season. Now, along with classmates Lauren Anderson and Kendall Lewis (eight points, five rebounds per game in '18-19), Adamson is looking to set the pace for this group of Spartans.
"I'm definitely taking more of a leadership role," she said. "I took some of it last year, but I feel like I'm prepared and ready to take on this opportunity."
Ridgewood did take a hit in the height department, with 6-foot sophomore forward Paige Leander opting to concentrate on volleyball, resulting in the loss of nine rebounds and just over six points per game.
Among the younger Spartans, 6-0 sophomore center Hannah Maher and 5-9 junior forward Tatum Miller look to pick up the slack in the paint.
You have free articles remaining.
"Hannah did not play last year, because she was rehabbing an ACL injury," said Ridgewood coach Dawn Lewis. "I believe our shooting will be a strength for us, and I'm really liking what our defense is doing as we start off the season."
Lewis is equally impressed with the heart and the desire her players have shown in practice as they look to make a pivot above .500 in the win-loss column.
"What this team is definitely going to do is play with heart and give me everything they have," she said. "They've got a real passion to be a part of this team, and they're very motivated to find success."
Both Lewis and Adamson feel that Ridgewood's opening run of games at its annual Thanksgiving Tournament this week will help prepare the Spartans for the Lincoln Trail Conference campaign.
"This team is pretty excited to see what they can do, starting this week," Lewis said.
To which Adamson added, "Seeing some bigger competition as well as some teams in our conference, that'll definitely prepare us for the rest of the season."