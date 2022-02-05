Resurgence: Galesburg fights back to beat Rock Island Alleman 50-35

Galesburg awoke from an early slumber and cruised to a 50-35 win over Rock Island Alleman in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The Pioneers authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Silver Streaks 16-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Rock Island Alleman came from behind to grab the advantage 21-19 at intermission over Galesburg.

Galesburg broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 32-30 lead over Rock Island Alleman.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.