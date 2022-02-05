Resurgence: Galesburg fights back to beat Rock Island Alleman 50-35

Galesburg awoke from an early slumber and cruised to a 50-35 win over Rock Island Alleman in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 29, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Moline and Galesburg took on East Moline United Township on January 29 at Galesburg High School. Click here for a recap
The Pioneers authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Silver Streaks 16-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Rock Island Alleman came from behind to grab the advantage 21-19 at intermission over Galesburg.
Galesburg broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 32-30 lead over Rock Island Alleman.
