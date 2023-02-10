Bettendorf Pleasant Valley stepped up after being down and cruised past Central DeWitt 75-44 on February 10 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

The start wasn't the problem for Central DeWitt, as it began with a 15-14 edge over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley through the end of the first quarter.

The Spartans' offense jumped in front for a 38-25 lead over the Sabers at the half.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley roared to a 57-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans held on with an 18-9 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Central DeWitt played in a 44-34 game on December 3, 2021.

