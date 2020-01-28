Red-hot Maple Leafs blow past Rocks

It has always looked as if it was dark in the Rock Island small gym. On Tuesday, it was for a reason.
The Geneseo Maple Leafs shot the lights out against the Rocks in a Western Big 6 girls game.
The Maple Leafs started hot and, outside of a rough patch in the third quarter, they stayed that way in an 88-73 win that pushed Geneseo to 21-3, 10-0 in the Western Big 6.
How hot was Geneseo? They were 28 of 47 (60%) from the field, 7 of 11 (64%) from 3-point range and 25 of 30 (83%) from the free-throw line.
"It was contagious," Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said. "One makes a shot, the next makes a shot and everyone is comfortable. That was two really good basketball teams, and we shot phenomenal in the first half and again in the fourth quarter."
And it was not like the Rocks (19-8, 7-3) played poorly. They shot 52 percent (28 of 54) and 13 of 16 free throws. It was just that the Maple Leafs were just too good on this night.
"They really shot it great," RI coach Henry Hall said. "We missed some defensive assignments but for the most part they just made everything. It was a blitzkrieg at the start."
The teams went shot for shot for the first quarter and a half but once the Rocks missed on three or four straight possessions, the Leafs broke the game open, taking a 50-34 lead into halftime.
Then, the Rocks made their run. With a tight man-to-man defense and some clutch shots, Rock Island went on a 17-2 run to cut the lead to 53-51 late in the third.
The Leafs got a huge basket from freshman Danielle Beach, and a Beach pass to an open Maddi Barickman for a shot rebuilt the lead to 57-51 after three.
"We knew they would make a run. They did it the last time we played as well," Geneseo sophomore Kammie Ludwig said. "This is the first time I have played in this gym, and the atmosphere was crazy. The Rocky fans were great and it gave Rocky so much energy. I think it was huge that they didn't tie or take the lead."
Added Hardison, "All the credit to Rocky and Henry, they got into our shirts on defense, and we needed that shot by Danielle so much. I told the girls after the third quarter that Rocky used a lot of energy to get back within two and we needed to keep pushing in the fourth quarter."
It didn't take long for Geneseo to have the lead back into double figures as the shots started going again and a worn-down Rocks crew could not make another run.
"We calmed down and I was able to get open for some shots to help us get the lead back," said Ludwig, who finished with 28 points on 10 of 13 field goals and 6 of 6 free throws.
Maddi Barickman added 23 points and six rebounds, Abbi Barickman scored 14 and Beach notched 10.
"We fought back, cut it to two and had a couple chances to tie or take the lead," Hall said. "I would like to think if we tie it or get the lead it might be a different game. Instead, they got hot again and there was nothing we could do.
"We will go back to work and play our next four conference games to get ready for the tournament. I hope we can get another chance at Geneseo in the regional and see what happens."
Hannah Simmer led the Rocks with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Imari McDuffy had 15 points and nine assists and Emily Allison had 13 points.