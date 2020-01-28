Red-hot Maple Leafs blow past Rocks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Then, the Rocks made their run. With a tight man-to-man defense and some clutch shots, Rock Island went on a 17-2 run to cut the lead to 53-51 late in the third.

The Leafs got a huge basket from freshman Danielle Beach, and a Beach pass to an open Maddi Barickman for a shot rebuilt the lead to 57-51 after three.

"We knew they would make a run. They did it the last time we played as well," Geneseo sophomore Kammie Ludwig said. "This is the first time I have played in this gym, and the atmosphere was crazy. The Rocky fans were great and it gave Rocky so much energy. I think it was huge that they didn't tie or take the lead."

Added Hardison, "All the credit to Rocky and Henry, they got into our shirts on defense, and we needed that shot by Danielle so much. I told the girls after the third quarter that Rocky used a lot of energy to get back within two and we needed to keep pushing in the fourth quarter."

It didn't take long for Geneseo to have the lead back into double figures as the shots started going again and a worn-down Rocks crew could not make another run.

"We calmed down and I was able to get open for some shots to help us get the lead back," said Ludwig, who finished with 28 points on 10 of 13 field goals and 6 of 6 free throws.