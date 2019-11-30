ROCK ISLAND — The Riverdale girls’ basketball team showcased its ball movement and defensive energy in defeating United Township 47-28 Saturday afternoon at the Alleman Thanksgiving Shootout.
The victory capped a 3-0 tournament run for the 4-0 Rams, who have outscored opponents 183-103 so far this season ahead of hosting Fulton on Thursday.
“I think our defense was really good in the tournament,” said Riverdale coach Jay Hatch. “What’s even more encouraging is we’ve been shorthanded in every game.”
Hatch says different girls have stepped up each game with various players dealing with illness or injury. Just eight girls played in the win over UT (1-5), but the effort didn’t suffer. Riverdale also kept out of foul trouble with UT committing 19. Davianna Morgan (five points) and Jasmine Bell (six points) both fouled out for UT.
“We just had kids going out there and doing what they could do. We had some kids play where they’ve never played before,” Hatch said. “I’m just really thrilled with that. It’s early in the year, obviously. We want to try to win games, but more importantly I think we’re competing hard, especially on the defensive end, and that’s something we can build on.”
Molly Sharp led the Rams with 13 points against UT and scored 10 in a 47-17 win over Galena earlier on Saturday. Riverdale’s Shae Hanrahan and Sidney Garrett each scored 13 against Galena.
In addition to focused man-to-man defense, Riverdale won the rebounding battle often and held UT to one-shot possessions.
Hanrahan led Riverdale with nine rebounds and a block against UT.
“We’re rebounding very well and I think we’re sharing the ball and different kids are scoring in different games,” Hatch said. “We have lots of options and that’s always important.”
UT led Riverdale 11-10 after the first quarter before the Rams held UT to four points in each of the middle quarters.
Jade Hunter led UT's scoring against Riverdale, dropping in eight points to go with eight rebounds. The Rams had 13 turnovers to UT’s eight, but their defense kept the Panthers from taking advantage.
UT coach Carie Walker said Madison Gordon had an X-Ray on her ankle Saturday afternoon after injuring it in a 65-46 loss to Knoxville. She said there was no break, but UT’s go-to scoring option off the bench will be out a while for physical therapy.
“We definitely missed her play in our second game,” Walker said. “The good news is that she’ll be able to return for us.”
Walker said the team’s effort was better against Riverdale than Knoxville in the morning game, but there’s still plenty to work on before a conference matchup hosting Quincy Thursday. It will be an uphill battle for UT this year with Hunter the team’s tallest player at 5-foot-11.
“The girls are fired up and want to make adjustments and corrections to get ready to go in the Big 6 this week,” she said.
Alleman gets first win: Alleman (1-4) defeated East Dubuque 35-23 in Saturday’s opening game as Samantha Coleman scored 15 points and Avrie Schmidt added 13. Alleman fell to Galena 39-31 in the final game of the evening, with Coleman chipping in 17 more points.
"I think we just took advantage of a game today that we knew we could win and we did," said Coleman, who is adjusting to her role as being a primary scorer as the team's only senior. "This year, taking on a leadership role and having all the girls behind me has definitely helped my game a lot."