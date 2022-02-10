 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Quincy outlasts Rock Island 46-36

  • 0

Riding a wave of production, Quincy dunked Rock Island 46-36 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on February 5, Quincy faced off against Moline and Rock Island took on Galesburg on February 3 at Rock Island High School. For a full recap, click here.

A halftime tie at 13-13 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Conditioning showed as Quincy outscored Rock Island 33-23 in the final period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic fashion is more than meets the eye

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News