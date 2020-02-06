Quincy girls nab rare win over Moline at Wharton Field House

“Quincy always plays exceptional defense, they are quick and move the ball well,” said Sant Amour. “With our injuries at the guard position, we were able to offer some very competitive minutes to young players, and that playing time will pay off for us in the post-season.”

Moline was led by senior Kelsi Curtis with nine points and seven rebounds. Sophomore Nadi McDowell (five boards) and junior Bralee Trice (three rebounds, two assists) each scored seven points.

“On Saturday we have a tough road game at Geneseo, and I told our players after the game that it’s important to learn from every contest, win or lose," said Sant Amour, "and that I was most impressed by the fact that we didn’t quit and played hard until the final buzzer.”

Quincy led 30-16 at halftime behind the inside play of senior Emily Wilson’s 16 points in the half. The Blue Devils extended their lead to 40-24 at the end of three quarters and weren't threatened in the fourth.

“Both Emily Wilson and Brin Hultz did a great job on both ends of the floor for us, especially with their inside scoring, and Kate Chevalier was able to seal the victory for us in the fourth quarter,” said Dance.