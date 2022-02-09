Putting it all together: Knoxville overwhelms Galva 48-20

Knoxville's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Galva 48-20 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 9.
Recently on January 31 , Galva squared up on Toulon Stark County in a basketball game . For more, click here.
Knoxville opened with a 38-10 advantage over Galva through the first quarter.
Knoxville's supremacy showed as it carried a 48-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
