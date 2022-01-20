Putting it all together: Davenport North overwhelms Clinton 59-15

Davenport North swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Clinton 59-15 on January 20 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Recently on January 11 , Clinton squared up on Davenport West in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Wildcats' shooting stomped on to a 36-4 lead over the River Kings at the intermission.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.