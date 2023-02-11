Center Point CPU unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Camanche 61-28 Saturday on February 11 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
In recent action on February 3, Camanche faced off against Maquoketa. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.