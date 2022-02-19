 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Putting it all together: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley overwhelms Davenport West 91-21

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Davenport West's defense for a 91-21 win in Iowa girls basketball action on February 19.

Recently on February 11 , Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squared up on Bettendorf in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave Bettendorf Pleasant Valley a 24-2 lead over Davenport West.

