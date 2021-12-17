 Skip to main content
Putting it all together: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley overwhelms Davenport West 68-16
Putting it all together: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley overwhelms Davenport West 68-16

Davenport West had no answers as Bettendorf Pleasant Valley roared to a 68-16 victory during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on December 10, Davenport West faced off against Muscatine and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Davenport Assumption on December 10 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

