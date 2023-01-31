Pretty portrait: Davenport Assumption paints a victorious picture in win over Muscatine 51-35

Muscatine was solid, but not good enough, on Tuesday, as Davenport Assumption prevailed 51-35 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Davenport Assumption and Muscatine squared off with January 28, 2022 at Muscatine High School last season. Click here for a recap.

Recently on January 24, Davenport Assumption squared off with Davenport North in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.