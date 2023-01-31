Preston Easton Valley overcomes Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep in seat-squirming affair 61-57

Preston Easton Valley finally found a way to top Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 61-57 in Iowa girls basketball on January 31.

The last time Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep and Preston Easton Valley played in a 79-68 game on December 21, 2021. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep faced off against Wilton . For results, click here. Preston Easton Valley took on Calamus-Wheatland on January 17 at Calamus-Wheatland High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.