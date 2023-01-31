 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Preston Easton Valley overcomes Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep in seat-squirming affair 61-57

  • 0

Preston Easton Valley finally found a way to top Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 61-57 in Iowa girls basketball on January 31.

The last time Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep and Preston Easton Valley played in a 79-68 game on December 21, 2021. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep faced off against Wilton . For results, click here. Preston Easton Valley took on Calamus-Wheatland on January 17 at Calamus-Wheatland High School. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Geneseo overwhelms Sterling 45-19

Geneseo showed no mercy to Sterling, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 45-19 victory in Illinois girls basketball on January 26.

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News