Powerhouse performance: Sherrard roars to big win over St. Joseph-Ogden 53-30

Sherrard showed top form to dominate St. Joseph-Ogden during a 53-30 victory in Illinois girls basketball on December 27.

Sherrard drew first blood by forging a 12-4 margin over St. Joseph-Ogden after the first quarter.

The Tigers' offense moved in front for a 28-19 lead over the Spartans at halftime.

Sherrard charged to a 45-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Tigers added to their advantage with an 8-0 margin in the closing period.

Recently on December 17, Sherrard squared off with Kewanee Wethersfield in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

