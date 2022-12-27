Powerhouse performance: Sherrard roars to big win over St. Joseph-Ogden 53-30

Sherrard showed top form to dominate St. Joseph-Ogden during a 53-30 victory in Illinois girls basketball on December 27.
Sherrard drew first blood by forging a 12-4 margin over St. Joseph-Ogden after the first quarter.
The Tigers' offense moved in front for a 28-19 lead over the Spartans at halftime.
Sherrard charged to a 45-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Tigers added to their advantage with an 8-0 margin in the closing period.
Recently on December 17, Sherrard squared off with Kewanee Wethersfield in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.