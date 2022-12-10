Powerhouse performance: Iowa City roars to big win over Muscatine 66-30

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Iowa City did exactly that with a 66-30 win against Muscatine in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Iowa City jumped in front of Muscatine 22-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Little Hawks fought to a 38-15 intermission margin at the Muskies' expense.

Iowa City breathed fire to a 56-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Little Hawks, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 10-6 fourth quarter, too.

