Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Annawan's performance in a 62-35 destruction of Stanford Olympia in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Annawan drew first blood by forging a 13-11 margin over Stanford Olympia after the first quarter.

The Braves opened a small 25-19 gap over the Spartans at halftime.

Annawan jumped to a 38-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Braves, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 24-8 final quarter, too.

