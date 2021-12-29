Port Byron Riverdale clips Kankakee Bishop McNamara in tight victory 39-35

Port Byron Riverdale edged Kankakee Bishop McNamara in a close 39-35 encounter in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 29.
Port Byron Riverdale darted in front of Kankakee Bishop McNamara 10-4 to begin the second quarter.
The Rams kept a 19-15 intermission margin at the Fightin' Irish's expense.
Port Byron Riverdale's influence showed as it carried a 28-23 lead into the fourth quarter.
Port Byron Riverdale chalked up this decision in spite of Kankakee Bishop McNamara's spirited final-quarter performance.
Recently on December 22 , Port Byron Riverdale squared up on Mendota in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.