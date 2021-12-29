 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Port Byron Riverdale clips Kankakee Bishop McNamara in tight victory 39-35
0 Comments

Port Byron Riverdale clips Kankakee Bishop McNamara in tight victory 39-35

  • 0

Port Byron Riverdale edged Kankakee Bishop McNamara in a close 39-35 encounter in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 29.

Port Byron Riverdale darted in front of Kankakee Bishop McNamara 10-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Rams kept a 19-15 intermission margin at the Fightin' Irish's expense.

Port Byron Riverdale's influence showed as it carried a 28-23 lead into the fourth quarter.

Port Byron Riverdale chalked up this decision in spite of Kankakee Bishop McNamara's spirited final-quarter performance.

Recently on December 22 , Port Byron Riverdale squared up on Mendota in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News