Port Byron Riverdale carves slim margin over St. Joseph-Ogden 36-35

The cardiac kids of Port Byron Riverdale unleashed every advantage to outlast St. Joseph-Ogden 36-35 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 29.
Port Byron Riverdale jumped in front of St. Joseph-Ogden 11-8 to begin the second quarter.
The Spartans came from behind to grab the advantage 25-19 at intermission over the Rams.
Port Byron Riverdale broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-27 lead over St. Joseph-Ogden.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.
Last season, St Joseph-Ogden and Port Byron Riverdale squared off with December 28, 2021 at Port Byron Riverdale High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
