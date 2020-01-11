Pioneers finally get payoff for hard work; top Falcons in Shootout

ROCK ISLAND – As a coach, you can talk until you are blue in the face about getting better as a team.

But at some point, the players need some results. The Alleman Pioneers got them on Saturday at the IHMVCU Shootout.

The Pioneers have been playing much better in the last three weeks, but have not seen the payoff in the win-loss column during this stretch. They did against Davenport West with a 48-36 win at Augustana’s Carver Center.

“Absolutely, seeing the ball go in the basket is huge for our girls,” Alleman coach Megan Delp said. “What it is all about is seeing a lot of growth and then having some success at the end of the day. It showed (Saturday) how we have gotten better. We rebounded better, we defended better and we passed the ball better.”

That passing came through with six assists and several other passes that wound up ending with points to lead the Pioneers (3-17) past the 1-10 Falcons.

“We have really focused on not dribbling so much and getting the ball moving side to side with the pass,” Delp said. “We tried to do that Thursday against Sterling but they are so long and made it hard. It worked in this one.”