Peoria Richwoods darts by Moline in easy victory 57-24

Peoria Richwoods' river of points eventually washed away Moline in a 57-24 cavalcade during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
The first quarter gave Peoria Richwoods an 18-4 lead over Moline.
The Knights registered a 31-8 advantage at halftime over the Maroons.
Peoria Richwoods steamrolled to a 42-17 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Knights hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 15-7 advantage in the frame.
