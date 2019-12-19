Panthers grab 1st WB6 win; top Alleman 39-24

ROCK ISLAND — The United Township girls’ basketball team has played well in spurts in the early months of the 2019-20 season, but before Thursday's Western Big 6 Conference battle with Alleman at UT, Carie Walker’s squad had recorded just one win and was 0-5 in league play.
The Panthers took to the court with a vengeance against the Pioneers, led early, played aggressive defense, and ran away with a 39-24 victory. UT improved to 2-10 on the season with the win, and 1-6 in the WB6, and Alleman fell to 1-11, 0-6.
“We’ve known all season that we have the potential to play with passion and focus for all four quarters, and I’ve told our players to ignore the record and focus on each play, each quarter and each game,” said Walker. “I was especially impressed by our defensive pressure and pace of play against Alleman, we did not let up at any point in the game.”
The Panthers scored the first eight points of the contest, and led 11-4 after the first quarter. Alleman found some offense early in the second, and narrowed UT's lead to 13-8 on the hot shooting of senior guard Samantha Coleman.
United Township regrouped after an important timeout called by Walker, and the Panthers closed out the first half by shutting down the Pioneers, and capitalizing on the inside scoring of junior Jade Hunter and senior Jasmine Bell to lead by 11 at halftime, 19-8.
“We needed to refocus early in the second quarter, and continue to move the ball and create good scoring opportunities in the lane, and both Jasmine and Jade took advantage of excellent passing from their teammates; we’ve been working on establishing a strong physical presence inside,” Coach Walker said.
UT’s Hunter enjoyed her best game of the season, leading all scorers with 24 points, and the multi-sport star also contributed nine rebounds, three assists and two steals. Bell also had a solid all-round game, finishing with 10 points, six rebounds and four steals.
“My teammates did a great job of getting me the ball, and we have worked hard on coming together as a team," Hunter said. "I feel as if we’ve reached a turning point in the season that will help us be competitive in the conference during the second half.”
UT maintained a comfortable lead throughout the second half and withstood Alleman's improved offensive performance, paced by Coleman’s 10 points, eight points from sophomore Averi Rangel and six points and six rebounds from sophomore Avrie Schmidt.
“We are continuing to show solid improvement as the season progresses, our primary goal is to continue to build a team culture that will benefit us in the postseason,” said Alleman coach Megan Delp. “Our conference is extremely tough, and UT did a great job tonight of taking advantage of scoring opportunities, but additionally, our players displayed excellent perseverance and continued to work hard in the second half.”
Coach Delp’s team will play in the State Farm tournament in Bloomington after Christmas.
“We are focusing on embracing the process and improving with each practice and game to reach our potential by season’s end,” Delp said.
“We played our best game from the standpoint of taking advantage of scoring opportunities, moving the ball around the perimeter, and rebounding on the offensive end,” said Walker. “We hope to be able to build on the momentum we were able to create, and play with enhanced intensity in the conference going forward.”