Panthers grab 1st WB6 win; top Alleman 39-24

ROCK ISLAND — The United Township girls’ basketball team has played well in spurts in the early months of the 2019-20 season, but before Thursday's Western Big 6 Conference battle with Alleman at UT, Carie Walker’s squad had recorded just one win and was 0-5 in league play.

The Panthers took to the court with a vengeance against the Pioneers, led early, played aggressive defense, and ran away with a 39-24 victory. UT improved to 2-10 on the season with the win, and 1-6 in the WB6, and Alleman fell to 1-11, 0-6.

“We’ve known all season that we have the potential to play with passion and focus for all four quarters, and I’ve told our players to ignore the record and focus on each play, each quarter and each game,” said Walker. “I was especially impressed by our defensive pressure and pace of play against Alleman, we did not let up at any point in the game.”

The Panthers scored the first eight points of the contest, and led 11-4 after the first quarter. Alleman found some offense early in the second, and narrowed UT's lead to 13-8 on the hot shooting of senior guard Samantha Coleman.