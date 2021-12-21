Overtime is just fine for Moline in win over Taylor Ridge Rockridge 51-49

This thrilling encounter reached extra time before Moline could edge Taylor Ridge Rockridge 51-49 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 21.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge started on steady ground by forging a 24-17 lead over Moline at the end of the first quarter.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge had cause for optimism when it began the fourth quarter on top of Moline 27-23.
In recent action on December 13, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Knoxville and Moline took on Peoria Manual on December 13 at Moline High School. For a full recap, click here.
