Overtime is just fine for Moline in win over Taylor Ridge Rockridge 51-49

This thrilling encounter reached extra time before Moline could edge Taylor Ridge Rockridge 51-49 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 21.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge started on steady ground by forging a 24-17 lead over Moline at the end of the first quarter.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge had cause for optimism when it began the fourth quarter on top of Moline 27-23.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.