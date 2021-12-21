 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by DuTrac Community Credit Union
Overtime is just fine for Moline in win over Taylor Ridge Rockridge 51-49
0 Comments

Overtime is just fine for Moline in win over Taylor Ridge Rockridge 51-49

  • 0

This thrilling encounter reached extra time before Moline could edge Taylor Ridge Rockridge 51-49 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 21.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge started on steady ground by forging a 24-17 lead over Moline at the end of the first quarter.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge had cause for optimism when it began the fourth quarter on top of Moline 27-23.

In recent action on December 13, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Knoxville and Moline took on Peoria Manual on December 13 at Moline High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes first player in NFL history to feature in 15 Pro Bowls

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News