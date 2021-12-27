 Skip to main content
Over and out: Winnebago punches through Port Byron Riverdale 80-19
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Winnebago broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 80-19 explosion on Port Byron Riverdale in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Winnebago stormed in front of Port Byron Riverdale 27-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians' offense stomped on to a 58-16 lead over the Rams at the intermission.

Winnebago's force showed as it carried a 78-17 lead into the fourth quarter.

The game was decided by the final quarter, which was a draw on the scoreboard at 2-2.

