Over and out: Winnebago punches through Port Byron Riverdale 80-19

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Winnebago broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 80-19 explosion on Port Byron Riverdale in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Winnebago stormed in front of Port Byron Riverdale 27-3 to begin the second quarter.
The Indians' offense stomped on to a 58-16 lead over the Rams at the intermission.
Winnebago's force showed as it carried a 78-17 lead into the fourth quarter.
The game was decided by the final quarter, which was a draw on the scoreboard at 2-2.
