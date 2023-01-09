Orion's convoy passes Taylor Ridge Rockridge 42-25

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Orion will take its 42-25 victory over Taylor Ridge Rockridge on January 9 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
